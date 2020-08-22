Tentative date when Arsenal hope to get fans back into the Emirates

Arsenal hopes that their fans will be able to return to the Emirates Stadium in October as the start of the new season draws closer.

Fans have been absent from the stadiums since March when Mikel Arteta became the first high profile casualty of the coronavirus.

The Spaniard has since recovered from the virus and the previous season which had to be suspended has been completed albeit behind closed doors.

Several dates had been put forward for the return of fans to the stands before now.

The Community Shield where Arsenal will face Liverpool later this month was first proposed as the game that the return of fans will be tested, however, that will no longer be the case.

The start of the new season is also on the 12th of next month and games for that month will also be played behind closed doors.

The Gunners have just sent an email to their fans and in it, they explained that they hope to bring them back into the stadium for their home game against Sheffield United on October 3rd, as reported by Goal.

In the email Arsenal wrote: “We are continuing to work hard with the Premier League and UK Government on plans to bring fans back to stadiums, initially with reduced capacities.

“We are disappointed that our home fixture against West Ham United on Saturday 19 September will be played behind closed doors, but based on current Government guidelines, we hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium for the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October.

“We will share full information regarding fan attendance at reduced capacity matches by Wednesday 2 September.”