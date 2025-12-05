“Terrific as well” Owen Hargreaves impressed with Arsenal’s options

Arsenal showcased their impressive squad depth in their match against Brentford, a game in which Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka began on the bench while William Saliba and Gabriel were unavailable through injury. Despite these absences, the Gunners controlled proceedings and secured an important victory in a season where accumulating as many wins as possible is essential. Their performance reflected the strength of a squad significantly strengthened during the summer, and recent weeks have demonstrated how effectively those additions have enhanced the team.

Depth Driving Arsenal’s Progress

Arsenal have been widely tipped to challenge for the league title this season and will be eager to seize the opportunity. With the progress they have made and the quality they possess across the pitch, it is a campaign in which they can aspire to break new ground and reinforce the belief held by many that they are developing into one of the strongest sides in world football. Their depth has played a central role in this progress, with capable options available in every position. These players have consistently delivered positive performances, ensuring that the team remain competitive even when key individuals are rested or unavailable.

The work done to strengthen the squad over the summer has placed Arsenal in a favourable position, and the last few weeks have revealed the impact of those efforts. Maintaining form throughout a demanding Premier League season requires depth and flexibility, qualities that Arsenal now appear to possess in abundance. This level of competition within the squad has also contributed to higher standards across the team.

Hargreaves Praises Arsenal’s Options

The variety and quality of Arsenal’s options have impressed Owen Hargreaves, who highlighted the strength in depth on display. As cited by Metro Sport, he said, ‘I thought they have been looking comfortable all season. [Noni] Madueke was amazing, think about these guys who do not even start all the time then they come in, [Piero] Hincapie, Mosquera, I thought Ben White was terrific as well, they have all these different options.’ His comments underline the growing belief that Arsenal possess the resources required to sustain a title challenge and maintain their level across a demanding campaign.