Terry Reacts to Arsenal Draw and Tips Chelsea as Dark Horses

A win over Chelsea on Sunday night would have helped Arsenal in their title push.

Had they taken all three points, the Gunners would have moved seven points clear of Manchester City, who are now in second place. They would also have extended their lead over Chelsea to nine points, with Chelsea entering the matchday in second position on the league table.

Instead, the draw has opened the title race.

Manchester City, now five points behind, will believe they have a realistic chance of catching the North London side.

Chelsea will also feel encouraged in their belief that they can compete for the league title. They will take confidence from beating Barcelona and then matching Arsenal. With only six points separating them from the top, they may feel willing to push for a title challenge, something John Terry has hinted at.

Terry reacts to Arsenal and Chelsea draw

Speaking on TikTok, Terry said:

“Overall, I’m delighted, and we rest up and keep going. We have to be delighted with that today because Arsenal have been rolling teams over week after week so far, hence why they’re top of the league.

“But they don’t get any further away from us in this title race so far. I think today, we’ve shown we can compete with the very best in the league and give everyone a run for their money.”

Chelsea a potential title rival

Arsenal were recently warned that this Chelsea team, although naive and youthful, could become unexpected challengers in the title race. Their inexperience may even reduce the pressure on them.

For Arsenal, the draw has made the pursuit of the Premier League title more difficult. They have kept the race open, even though it was never likely to be simple.

Arteta and his squad must prepare for all scenarios, rely on their strengths, and hope for good fortune, particularly regarding injuries.

Definitely nice to see Gyokeres and Jesus back on the bench against Chelsea.

Do you think Chelsea are realistically title challengers?

