Thank You Marquinhos, Football Still Has Room For Class

The class of a man isn’t based on how successful they are but on how they treat other people.

When Gabriel missed Arsenal’s fifth penalty in the Champions League Final, Marquinhos resisted the temptation to immediately celebrate with his teammates. Instead, his priority was to comfort and console our defender.

A Touch Of Class In The Biggest Moment

Of course, the 32 year old is the Brazil captain, so he may have been thinking about the World Cup when hugging someone who, in the next month, could very well be his defensive partner in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Yet I can name many examples where individuals don’t care that those from the same nation might be on the opposition.

Members of England’s ‘Golden Generation’ have admitted over the years that club rivalries were always the priority and impacted the team spirit of Three Lions squads.

For example, when Manchester United beat Chelsea in UEFA’s showpiece event in 2008, look at how long it took the Red Devils’ English representatives to check on how John Terry felt after slipping when taking his spot kick.

I can assure you his feelings were not prioritised over celebrations just because they were born in the same country.

Why Gabriel Deserved That Support

Saturday could equally have been one centre back showing empathy for another, with anyone in that position able to recognise what a season Gabriel has had. The Gunners would not be Premier League champions, in Hungary, or even in a penalty shootout if it were not for our 28 year old.

Conditions in Budapest were humid and, after 120 minutes of tension, there may well have been relief that the game was finally over.

Not many captains, though, about to lift their second Champions League trophy would put themselves last. Marquinhos embraced Gabriel and waited for other Gunners to walk over. Only when reassured that Gabriel had support did he focus on himself.

In a sport where we often focus on what players do wrong, it is only fair that we point out a genuinely classy act.

Do you agree, Gooners? Did Marquinhos show the kind of sportsmanship that football needs more of?

Dan Smith

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