Thank you Mikel Arteta: The Man Who Made Arsenal Champions Again

Pep Guardiola used to notice that when Man City scored, there would be one opponent his assistant would not celebrate against.
This was not just Mikel Arteta being respectful to a side he had played for. The Spaniard had captained Arsenal and was truly hurt by what he saw on the pitch and the stories he had heard.
On his first day as manager, he promised to reach those previous standards again and that he would not tolerate anyone not following his principles. Even as our skipper, he used to take it upon himself to go above Mr Wenger and call out his peers if he saw standards slipping.
Was he just a smart man telling a fanbase what they wanted to hear though?
Arteta rebuilt the standards at Arsenal
Sometimes in life, you have to go through adversity to reach the good times.
Rock bottom for the Gunners was a second consecutive eighth-place finish, meaning zero European football in the red half of North London for the first time in a quarter of a century.
Some owners would have sacked the boss, but instead Josh Kroenke, Edu, BFG and Arteta sat down and evaluated all departments of the club.
The priority was to fix the defence, meaning Arsenal would slowly develop the habit of being able to fight and grind out wins if needed. Previous versions of the team would not have had the mentality to do that and would have been bullied.
Gooners saw that players were fighting for the badge, and a connection between the two was rebuilt, with the Emirates the loudest it has been since it was built. It regressed at times this year, but that was only because of understandable anxiety.
Yet as Arteta always reminded us, it was hard to compete with his mentor from the Etihad and their unlimited resources. The apprentice had learnt that top-level sport could be decided on the smallest details.
Instead of concerning himself with matching his rivals, what could his squad do better than the rest? Is that not the idea of coaching?
Arsenal’s mentality monsters became immortal
World-class delivery at set-pieces, check.
The best set-piece coach in the world, check.
Old-school defenders, check.
A unit willing to get back into their shape, check.
Because it is not always a style easy on the eye, our coaches have never got enough credit for how much hard work and practice that takes.
Use corners as an example. We did not just rock up to a game once and happen to be good at it, we worked, and worked, and worked, and worked.
The last thing Arteta had to prove was that he could get over the line.
It would not have been a disgrace if he could not. Not everyone can.
Yet on the biggest stage, with the lights shining bright, he fulfilled his promise. He took the club back to the top of English football. With that hurdle cleared, the next title race will feel a little less stressful.
This week, he and his players became immortal. They have become legends.
If they win nothing else, no one can take away their part in our proud history.
They will live forever.
On behalf of everyone at JustArsenal, with a tear in my eye, thank you, Mikel Arteta.
Dan Smith
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Arteta has brought back the faith to every one of us – his players, the fans, the Board and all the staff. What a fantastic achievement. He has shown how much he loves his club and all in it.
I truly believe this is just the start. We have the next Pep by the name of Arteta!
I remember watching him play for Arsenal. And what a player he was. On leaving no- one ever thought he would be back as the Manager doing such an awesome job. Arsenal are so lucky to have a gem like him – priceless.
Lastly, to all those doubting Thomases. Never doubt again!
Arteta deserves all the plaudits, he has transformed the club and now we reap the rewards. He has learnt along the way from his mistakes and has grown as a result of them. Yes, he has been backed by the club patiently and yes, in some people’s minds it has taken too long. However, we are Champions now and hopefully there is much success to follow.
Now I’ve been one of Arteta’s biggest critics over the years, there’s no denying that.
I always thought that while the team were very consistent in finishing 2nd 3 seasons on the trot, I never thought it as big of a deal as some.
But that said, you can see the overall improvement to when he took over, and the fact he’s got Arsenal challenging on a regular basis, is so good to see.
I still don’t like the gimmicky side of him, regards Win the Dog, the light bulbs, the pick pockets, you’ll never walk alone, the removal of the tunnel at the Emirates, just gimmicks in my opinion.
But credit where credit is due, he’s built a squad that if most are kept and added to when necessary, this side can hopefully go on and win trophy’s on a more regular basis.
Lets face it, if we have to wait another 22 years, quite a few of us JA’S won’t be here to see it😂.
It’s so nice to be able to say again, Arsenal Premier League Champions. Let us hope we can add another saying in 10 days time. COME ON YOU GUNNERS.
I will admit there was a period this season when I started to doubt after a few weird substitutions and poor results, but I’ve long defended him also – because he is an Arsenal man through and through. There are of course coaches out there with more gongs, that would attract some fans, but I was satisfied when he was picked for the role because he is one of us. I understood his vision and that it would take time to achieve. I thought most of his controversial big decisions (like sacking Auba) were right through the lens of building a stronger and more resilient Arsenal.
He captained us through a challenging period. He always stayed passionate about the club, and when he was given the chance to rebuild it in his own vision, was backed with resolve and trust from proper, serious owners. He never gave up, even when the struggle was real, because he believes in the long game. Making Arsenal a force to be reckoned with for years. Kept the faith, instilled that faith in the players, and kept relentlessly improving, at least as best he could in his particular role.
He asked us to “trust the process”. While all of us will have had questions about that at times, he proved that placing our faith in a young, unproven manager who is one of us – passionate about Arsenal – was the right call. And now he has his just reward.
I have been critical of MA’s tactics despite wanting him to succeed as a guy who took a pay cut to leave Everton to join us in his playing days.
He has brought in his own ethos of no passengers and a heavy defensive work ethic from everyone which should be applauded.
Now that he is delivered the Ist title after a long time. Thanks Mikel. I was so happy last night.
I would like him to start playing more expansive football next season regardless of whether we win anything next season.
When you can keep Arsenal at the top of the league for 4 seasons in a row and then finally crown the efforts with a PL Championship, then you are a very good manager, indeed.. Arteta has always had a stubborn, determined approach to things though, where some of us fans want it otherwise. Arteta has learned a bit from past mistakes and is now really emerging as a successful manager. “The winner is always right”, as I usually say. We all hope that Arteta is now in charge of a new golden period for Arsenal FC.
It’s quite interesting, now that the initial euphoria has started to die down, to see some of those who gave MA a pounding week after week, sub after sub, signing after signing, style of play etc starting to acknowledge what the vast majority of Gooners knew, it was only a matter of time.
I am certain they will be back next season, criticising his every decision and will even start having a go at his team selection for the CL final!!
At least these last 24 hours have seen everyone together, but, to prove my point, just go back to read some of the comments during the Burnley game.
I really think we are going ro to get the monkey of our backs and win the CL and what a season ending that will be.
always said mate , get over the line and no one can say anything
I remember some fans praising 8th and 5th and say winning isn’t everything
Bottle this feeling up because there is nothing better then winning
So true Ken. Some people didn’t realise the job Mikel had to do to get us back challenging for the PL. It may have taken him a bit longer than he thought it would, but it’s happened and well deserved imo.
Hopefully we can carry on with the CL in just over a weeks time and the following seasons.
lest we forget…this also about Andrea Berta aka Big Berta.
best thing our owners did bringing him in