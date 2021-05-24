“Thank you so much. I hope to see you soon guys.” An almost crying Luiz thanks Arsenal for farewell

David Luiz has thanked Arsenal as the Brazilian leaves the Emirates after two seasons.

He was signed by Unai Emery at the start of last season as the Gunners looked for an experience presence in their defence.

His deal was extended for another season by Mikel Arteta at the start of this season with his presence in the dressing room still valuable to the club.

Luiz’s time at Arsenal has been as inconsistent as it can be, but the former Chelsea man is a good player on his day.

Earlier in the month, it emerged that he wouldn’t be staying at the club beyond this season.

He missed their last few games of the season, including the season’s finale against Brighton.

After the match, the returning fans and the club’s players celebrated him.

An emotional Luiz soaked up the celebrations and waved to the fans as he left the stadium for potentially the last time.

‘If, in some moments, I did something bad with you guys, sorry, but it was always my intention to give my best for you guys,’ he told the squad at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground on Saturday via Mail Sport.

‘It was always my intention to help you guys. I think you guys understood a bit that I am a collective person, so my happiness is to see the others happy. So I try my best.

‘Thank you so much. I hope to see you soon guys. I’m going to play for a few more years and soon I’m going to be coach… so maybe someone from here is going to be my player! I don’t see a lot of parts for young players! [laughs]. ‘But for sure it’s great. It’s never easy when you finish a cycle but it’s always great because God has the best for us.

‘I just say to you guys, especially the young guys, enjoy it because football goes so quickly. One day I was the youngest in the changing room, now I’m the oldest.’