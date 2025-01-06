Thanks to Man Utd there is optimism that Arsenal can still win the title

After drawing 1-1 with Brighton in a game most Gooners felt controversially denied us all 3 points with that awkward penalty the Seagulls were given, some of us felt we were out of the title race.

Well, I don’t think we are after watching Liverpool fail to dispatch Manchester United. The Red Devils went into the clash with the Reds on a run of three straight league losses, while Liverpool were on a run of three straight wins.

Most were sure Liverpool were going to hammer United. We Gunners expected no favours from Ruben Amorim and his side. However, after 90 minutes at Anfield, Liverpool failed to pick up a win over United, drawing 2-2 in a game where the Reds were awarded a controversial penalty, and Harry Maguire could have easily won United the game with a last-minute chance.

Liverpool are now still 6 points ahead of our Gunners (we’ve played a game more). Had Liverpool beaten Manchester United, we surely would have had a harder time pipping them in the title race.

But now we just need Arsenal to bounce back to winning ways and go on that famous winning run. That will be possible if the club takes advantage of this winter transfer window and strengthens our attack as they should.

We can then hope that on February 23rd, Manchester City will muster their courage and give the Reds a beating at the Etihad. If City does that, we will be looking forward to also beating Liverpool come May 10th.

If City and our Gunners can see Liverpool drop points, they may potentially be three points ahead of us if they win their game in hand. We will be hoping that along the way, they drop points to cover those three points.

I have never been as optimistic about Arsenal’s title chances as I am now after that Liverpool 2-2 draw with Manchester United. We’ve always been told this Liverpool team will drop points, and they showed Sunday evening that they certainly will.

Daniel O