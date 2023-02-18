Thankyou Emi Martinez – Arsenal back on top after late Villa win

Unai Emery may have thought he had Arsenal under control after outplaying Arteta’s men in the first half, with his side leading by two goals (Watkins and Coutinho) to one (by Saka), but how things can change. The Gunners came from behind to win, as Champions do, with two late goals after the 90th minute.

Thank you, Emi Martinez- Two errors by the Villa goalkeeper award Arsenal three points and a spot at the top of the league log (a spot they had lost since Wednesday’s loss to defending champions Manchester City).

They are still waiting for the Manchester City result to see where they will be in the league table this week. Will Arsenal fight until the bitter end, or will Manchester City take it away?

Of course, they will fight until the bitter end, and Arteta’s post-Villa victory statement says it all, as he admits he and his team know what it takes to be at the top.

“Well, if you want to be at the top, you have to win games in many, many different ways. You’re going to have to score goals in the 94th minute, sometimes play with 10 men, and have comeback results. To do it against this team in this stadium, it’s a real credit to the boys,” Arteta said in the postmatch press conference.

Once again, Arsenal leads the table after an excellent performance that provides a bright spot at the end of Villa’s emotional storm.