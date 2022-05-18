Thank you Xhaka for telling Arsenal fans the truth

Going from previous history, don’t be surprised if Xhaka is the latest senior Arsenal player Arteta falls out with, as the 29-year-old broke ranks and gave his teammates some hard truths.
Arsenal were so bad on Monday that not even our manager with a straight face could try and blame officials for this defeat. You know, like he did last Thursday when he shamefully said he was ‘happy’ and ‘proud’ of our display in the NLD as he tried to suggest there was a referee conspiracy against the Gunners.
News flash Gooners – and this will hurt.
On and off the pitch, we are so irrelevant that there is zero reason for the FA to have any kind of agenda against us.
Knowing some of the fanbase share this theory, it was the Spaniard doing what he does best, telling people what they want to hear.
That’s how a rookie boss got Arsenal as his first ever job, a willingness to be a yes man, accept his employers’ limitations, for the sake of a high-profile post.
That’s earnt him a contract extension, again confirming the Kroenke family’s lack of ambition. If the owners are rewarding deals without knowing what European competition we are in, then by definition they don’t have zero tolerance in terms of their club needing to be in the Champions League.
Even some Gooners have accepted standards being lowered, hence the debate that 5th would be progress.
That’s why Xhaka’s post-match interview was so refreshing. Because it’s not as simple as wanting Arsenal to be the best and complaining if they are not.
It’s about Arsenal, once one the biggest institutions in the UK, simply trying to be the best versions of themselves.
In life as well as sport, isn’t that what we should all aspire to be, the best we can be?
Should you not accept anything else but the very best?
So, I needed to hear Xhaka’s words. Not because the midfielder is flawless because he’s not.
It’s because I needed to hear from anyone representing the club that they cared and recognised our current reality is not acceptable.
With our current managerial structure, and supporters who accept the bare minimum, I have genuine fear that our club is just being allowed to sit there and die.
A Tony Adams would be embarrassed of the last two displays.
A Vieira wouldn’t call 5th progress.
Henry wouldn’t view fixtures just to get in the top 4 as pressure.
These were legends who wore the shirt with pride, who understood what our badge represented and the values it held.
Xhaka’s not in that class, but at least as one of the few talents viewed as a leader, reassured me that someone in that dressing room understands there is a level Arsenal can’t be allowed to drop too.
The Swiss (unlike others) didn’t hide behind the excuse of injuries, nor dild he sympathise with how young the squad is.
Maybe because he’s intelligent enough to know that if Arsenal themselves made that choice they only have themselves to blame.
There are constant hints that certain individuals have been forced to play with serious fatigue.
Yet Edu, Arteta, Josh K…. they get a lot of money to manage.
Part of that criteria is getting the best out of the resources you have.
In theory, Torreira, Guendouzi, Saliba, Bellerin, Maitland Niles and Aubameyang all could have been options at Newcastle.
The majority of those names are still official employees. They play elsewhere (and some are challenging for trophies) not because we got crazy transfer fees but because the priority was to slash the wage bill.
Can you really cost cut in that manner, then cry you have a lack of cover and experience?
The company will try, because their customers have a habit of buying into their narrative.
Throughout the campaign I have been called negative, having an agenda and faced other personal abuse. Simply for being proven right.
In reality my stance has always been the following ……We are Arsenal?
5th is not okay …. playing for 4th is not okay.
Consecutive 8th place finishes is not progress and doesn’t then make 5th good!
Having Eddie Nketiah up front (a championship level player) is simply unacceptable when your giving Aubameyang away to Barcelona.
Letting players run down their contracts means we have been lied to, because we were promised after Aaron Ramsey it would never happen again.
So, when the custodians of your club are using January to make us weaker and rewarding their manager for throwing away top 4, when we are allowing Amazon to make us a laughingstock for a few million, I need to hear someone care.
Not when you want me to buy an Adidas shirt either because we know when it’s time to sell merchandise the club suddenly remind us of our history and culture.
I needed to hear raw emotion, someone recognising how far we have fallen and how it’s not okay.
Thank you Xhaka
Dan Smith
Four points ahead with just three games to go. That was what we had, and Arteta and his boys failed woefully.
This is worse the Emery’s bottle job.
I don’t think you understand it, 4 points advantage!! We had 4!!! And just needed to avoid losing 2.
Xhaka couldn’t do enough, as Elneny and Ødegaard were both useless. We lack experienced leaders in this team. Someone who should’ve calmed the team and told the team to relax. I don’t think Xhaka was being pretentious when he said what he said, we all know he’s the first to always gives his all on the pitch.
It’s just a huge shame Arteta and his boys failed.
Also it wasn’t like we lost after giving hell of a fight. We lost like pathetic, spineless worms!
All valid points but we have to see that arteta can only work with the resources he is given, I suggest he would have not been happy with January cuts, these were forced by edu and k’s.
Also, please, please supplement team with some senior players, you cannot do this with youngsters it simply asks too much.
And finally, are partey and tierney really fit us, we only seem to get them for short periods, I do not believe they are up to the physical challenge of the pl
Regards
He said Edu had done a great job
Some Gooners also praised January
Based on Xhaka’s and Saka’s comments after the game, we could conclude our main problem
Xhaka said that if someone wasn’t ready for the game, he’d better stay home. Whereas Saka said they lost all duels and second balls
The players had better train harder to win the duels in the summer and in pre-season, otherwise the rougher, braver, more aggressive and more brutal teams will always bully us next season. I think they lost the confidence after losing badly against Spuds and were badly affected by St James Park’s atmosphere
I couldn’t agree more…Listening to Neville and Carragher slate Xhaka for his “statement of truth” annoyed me even more than the pair of them do usually.
It’s a disgrace that Arteta has been rewarded with an extended contract when he’s been found completely wanting during this crucial end of season run-in….It’s galling to see a Spurs team that only has two players of real quality but managed by a proper coach outperform this Arsenal side and grab the all important top 4 place…It’s worrying to see a team like Newcastle who will be given greater monetary resources in future years outperforming this Arsenal team in every department in such an important game for us and one which should have meant far less for them.
Unfortunately years of mismanagement continue to hamstring Arsenal on and off the pitch.We as supporters know that its going to be a slow process to get back to competing at the higher level.That said we should at least get able to seize upon real opportunities when they are presented to us.This was the season when two of our closest rivals had suffered massive meltdowns and seemingly allowed our young team to size fourth spot.But that’s as we now know was an opportunity wasted…and one that’s not going to be seized again by a Manager…. who’s coaching ability leaves much to be desired…who’s “in play” tactical decision making is poor…and who’s man management skills are frankly appalling.
Xhaka is right….but it’s rich coming from that glass house.
As much as I agree with your analysis Dan, I can’t thank Xhaka for anything. Against Newcastle on Monday he could have taken the bull by the horns and shown the kids the way by doing what the great midfielders such as Viera, Gerrard, Keane, Scholes or Robson, even Gattuso have done over the years and drag their teammates out of mediocrity. Instead the Granite was a passive presence, a few niggling fouls, one dimensional passing, one tame shot on goal? No direct running to take it up to the opposition. Ineffective. More a less what we have been seeing from him over the past six years. If he had to vent his frustration it should have been directed at his manager for the lame tactical approach and not at his teammates.
The worry for me is the players that Arteta as signed ,that are no better than what we have had over the last decade .
Now I would imagine that will be repeated once again this summer ,an endless cycle of mediocrity ,IMO we have one world class player in partey but he is always injured and a couple of next tier down players with potential,that is not good enough for a club of our size ,how the club thought after backing him with 250 million for little to no progression over the last 2 years to then give him a new contract (3 games to go 😂)is a crime against this once great club .