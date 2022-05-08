“That can play into Arsenal’s hands” Win over Leeds means one big thing ahead of NLD

Arsenal now has the upper hand in the race for the top four after beating Leeds United.

Because of that, Give me Sport’s Alex Batt believes Spurs will play the next North London Derby under more pressure than the Gunners, which is a good thing for Mikel Arteta’s team

They watched as Spurs drew 1-1 with Liverpool yesterday and they ensured they did their job by earning a 2-1 win against Leeds United this afternoon.

That victory means Arsenal are now four points above Spurs and it puts them in a driving seat in terms of making the top four.

If Arsenal had dropped points against Leeds United, they would have needed a win against Spurs on Thursday more and that would have made them play under pressure.

Give Me Sport’s Batt believes the pressure is on Tottenham now.

He tweeted: “Of course Thursday is massive, but it’s 10x bigger for Tottenham than it is Arsenal. They HAVE to win. That can play into Arsenal’s hands.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Leeds was simply the best we could have asked for in this game after Tottenham’s result yesterday. If we win the NLD later this week, we would effectively seal a return to the Champions League. That is something this current Arsenal team can do.