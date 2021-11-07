“That ends in a draw or worse” Journalist praises Arsenal grinding out a win

The Daily Telegraph’s Sam Dean has hailed Arsenal for their progress after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Watford.

The Gunners had lost their first three league games of the season and conceded 9 goals in them while scoring none.

That placed so much pressure on Mikel Arteta, but his team has returned to form.

The game against Watford was a close one with the Hornets constantly trying to hurt the Gunners, but they withstood everything thrown at them.

A few seasons back, Watford would have easily drawn the game or even beaten Arsenal but not this time.

Arsenal has become masters of game management and Dean believes it is a sign of how they have improved recently.

He tweeted: “Different sort of test for Arsenal, who had to grind that one out a bit more than in previous weeks. A good indication of the mood at the moment, and their current form, that they got over the line. In the last few seasons, that ends in a draw or worse. Ten games unbeaten now”

Teams that win trophies are those who know how to grind out results when required.

Arsenal is showing that attribute and it is a delight to see. Gooners are now confident that their team can stay in a game and win or even overturn the situation when they are losing.