“That ends in a draw or worse” Journalist praises Arsenal grinding out a win

The Daily Telegraph’s Sam Dean has hailed Arsenal for their progress after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Watford.
The Gunners had lost their first three league games of the season and conceded 9 goals in them while scoring none.
That placed so much pressure on Mikel Arteta, but his team has returned to form.
The game against Watford was a close one with the Hornets constantly trying to hurt the Gunners, but they withstood everything thrown at them.
A few seasons back, Watford would have easily drawn the game or even beaten Arsenal but not this time.
Arsenal has become masters of game management and Dean believes it is a sign of how they have improved recently.
He tweeted: “Different sort of test for Arsenal, who had to grind that one out a bit more than in previous weeks. A good indication of the mood at the moment, and their current form, that they got over the line. In the last few seasons, that ends in a draw or worse. Ten games unbeaten now”
Teams that win trophies are those who know how to grind out results when required.
Arsenal is showing that attribute and it is a delight to see. Gooners are now confident that their team can stay in a game and win or even overturn the situation when they are losing.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t know if anyone knows I am an MA fanboy but he is frustrating at times which I understand he still lacks the ruthlessness of an elite coach Auba was suppose to give way for Odegaard even a baby can predict MA subbing Laca off and plan to disrupt the team Laca has been phenomenal our last three games and every time MA takes him off our level drops obviously no one to hold up play so we end every game under pressure check out our last three games
I’ve been a big backer of Lacazette for a while, and I was asking the same question today, but I have to say every manager has consistently taken him off early in games. I think it must be his fitness levels or that he runs himself into the ground in most games.
Still, wanted to see Laca given the chance to play auba’s position so he could score a goal for himself – he’s been doing a lot of selfless donkey work recently, so I think he’s earned a few minutes of that at the end of the match