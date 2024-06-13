“That feeling’s still in our belly.” Arsenal star wants to return as Euro champion

Declan Rice is highly motivated to win Euro 2024 and is determined to achieve this goal.

Rice has been in excellent form for Arsenal, coming close to winning the Premier League this year.

In Euro 2020, England reached the final but lost to Italy, missing out on the chance to win the tournament in front of their home fans.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, England’s so-called “Golden Generation” has another opportunity to end the national team’s long trophy drought. Manager Gareth Southgate is keen to capitalise on this talented squad and secure a major title.

Rice is a key player for England, consistently being one of the first names on the team sheet. He is expected to start in the competition, likely forming a formidable midfield trio alongside Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold. This combination of talent and determination will be crucial for England’s success in the tournament.

He does not want to just play in it in Germany, he wants to win and says, as quoted by The Sun:

“We know what we’ve got to do to win. We’ve got no excuses. The Euros are the last thing now that can really help me get over the hurt.

“Seeing Italy lift that cup in front of us last time: that feeling’s still in our belly.

“We want to get that now. Putting on that shirt before a major tournament again, that is such a good feeling.

“I feel like we’re ready… I’m ready.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

England has one of the strongest teams in the Euros, and we expect them to go far and possibly emerge as European champions.

If that happens, Rice will play an important role in the success, and it is good to see his mindset before it starts.

