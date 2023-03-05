“That is football” Ben White gives his reaction to Arsenal comeback win

Ben White has reacted to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth yesterday and insists it was fully deserved.

The defender was among the scorers as Arsenal stormed back from going two goals behind.

Mikel Arteta’s men are proving they have the mentality of would-be champions and wins like that show they will be hard to stop.

The Gunners remain five points clear at the top of the league table as Manchester City chases them and White believes they deserveD the win against Cherries even though they went behind.

He said via the Daily Mail:

“That is football, the emotions of the game and the different ways it could have gone.

“I think it is all down to the boys and how we work each day, it is a result we fully deserve.

“Every week we keep building and winning games and that’s what we managed to do today…We just keep going, play the way we play and the goals will come.

“It (scoring the equaliser) was unbelievable. It was Reiss that crossed it for me, so I’m very grateful.”

No opponent is easy to beat in the Premier League and Bournemouth gave us a good fight, so we deserve credit for earning the points in the game.

This has been a good term, but we must hold our breath and keep winning even though it is not long before we reach the end of the season.

