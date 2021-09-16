“That is just utter rubbish,” Sutton rubbishes Arteta’s claim

Chris Sutton has slammed Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard claims that the last 10 to 14 days were not the easiest of his professional career, but they were the best.

The Spaniard has been under pressure in this campaign after Arsenal went on a three-game losing streak and scored no goals.

They ended their dreadful run with an uninspiring 1-0 win over Norwich at the weekend to finally earn a league win.

They would be keen to follow that up with another win when they face Burnley in their next league match.

After the win against the Canaries, an overly positive Arteta claims the last few days were the best of his professional career even though they were difficult because it is in difficulties that we learn.

Sutton was unimpressed by that assertion and doesn’t believe the Spaniard and claims he cannot say that when there have been better days like winning the FA Cup.

“Being sort of cynical, that is just utter rubbish,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Football365.

“How could he have had the best 10 days, come on. The best 10 days? Better than winning the FA Cup?

“I just found those comments, well I didn’t believe him. I don’t think I’m the only one, how could that be possible?”