“That is relegation form” Arsenal tipped to go down after latest defeat

Arsenal is on a worrying run of form at the moment and it is beginning to look like they might have problems staying in the Premier League.

That is a statement that shouldn’t be made about a top team like Arsenal, but their current run of form suggests that just about anything can happen.

The Sun writer, David Facey, watched on as the Gunners suffered another defeat in the league and he said that they can get relegated at the end of this season if their current form doesn’t get better.

In the last 10 league games, Arsenal has lost seven and won just one of them.

Arsenal is a “big six” team, but that run of form that you just read is worse than a team that might get relegated and if that continues, then Arsenal fans should start preparing to watch their team in the Championship next season.

He writes: “This latest defeat at Everton means the Gunners have managed just one win in their last ten Premier League Matches, and lost seven of them.

“So forget the talk that Arsenal are too good to go down.

“That is relegation form, and unless Arteta turns things around – and quickly – he will find being a revered former player will not save him from the axe.

“Even the few crumbs of comfort for Arsenal fans have been disappearing recently.

“They had not conceded a goal from a set piece this season until the Southampton game last Wednesday.

“Now their opponents have found the net from those positions in back-to-back matches.”