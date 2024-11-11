“That is the margins in football.” Merino rues Arsenal’s missed big chance in the Chelsea game

Mikel Merino expressed his frustration over Arsenal’s missed opportunity to secure a last-minute victory against Chelsea, a match that concluded with a 1-1 draw. Despite Arsenal’s need for a win following recent losses to Inter Milan and Newcastle United, they fell just short of grabbing three points at Stamford Bridge in a high-stakes contest. The missed final opportunity, which turned out to be the last action of the match, was particularly disappointing given Arsenal’s strong position in the game’s closing moments.

Reflecting on the game’s fine margins, Merino noted the growing intensity of competition in the Premier League and how tight these matches have become. He remarked to Premier League Productions, “It was a really tough game; it is always difficult to get three points at Stamford Bridge. We conceded a goal with a mistake, but we have to take the positives and regroup.” On the near miss of Arsenal’s last chance, he added, “I was a few centimetres away from the winning goal, but that is the margins in football.”

This result leaves Arsenal in a reflective position, recognising the importance of closing out games early. While a late winner would have brought three valuable points, Merino’s comments emphasise the need for Arsenal to assert themselves throughout the game, avoiding reliance on last-minute opportunities to secure victories. This approach is especially crucial in a season where Arsenal has set its sights on the Premier League title and where even slight missteps can be costly.

As Arsenal looks forward, the focus will likely be on capitalising on their dominance in earlier phases of games. Consistent early goals and strong finishes are essential if they aim to stay competitive with top teams like Liverpool and Manchester City. This draw serves as a reminder for Arteta’s men of the focus needed to achieve their ambitious goals, including finding ways to decisively finish matches before the final moments.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…