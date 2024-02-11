“That is what Man City do.” Merson says Arsenal has fixed a major flaw

Paul Merson expressed admiration for Arsenal’s clinical finishing in their 6-0 demolition of West Ham this afternoon. The Gunners’ ability to convert scoring opportunities stood in stark contrast to their occasional profligacy in front of goal, which has cost them points in numerous matches this season.

Under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, Arsenal boasts an array of creative talents, ensuring a wealth of goal-scoring opportunities in each game. However, their tendency to squander these chances has frequently hindered their ability to secure victories.

In the match against West Ham, however, Arsenal capitalised on their opportunities, exacting full retribution for every chance afforded to them. This resulted in a resounding 6-0 triumph, a feat that Merson believes mirrors the clinical efficiency long associated with Manchester City’s performances.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Arsenal are now putting their chances and working hard. If you want to win the Premier League, you have to bounce back [from defeats] as quickly as you can and they have done that. That is what Man City do and they have worked hard and been hard to beat.

“And fair play to them, they are right in this title race.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We were clinical in our game against the Hammers, and if we maintain that, it will be easier for us to win most of our remaining games this term.