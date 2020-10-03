“That lovely glow of a result against a top side” Wilder looking forward to Arsenal clash

Sheffield United are yet to get a point in the Premier League this season and their next league game will be away to Arsenal tomorrow.

Chris Wilder’s side was one of the most impressive newly-promoted sides last season and they nearly ended the campaign inside a European spot.

The Blades were hoping to build on their performances in the English top-flight last season in this campaign, but three league games in, they are yet to pick up a point or even score a goal in the competition.

They will return to Arsenal’s Emirate Stadium this weekend hoping to build on their fine league head to head record against the Gunners last season.

They beat Arsenal last season at home and picked up a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

The also earned results against Chelsea and Tottenham in London and they will visit the city again to play Arsenal and Wilder has recalled picking up points there in the last campaign.

“We had a fabulous record, but we need to pick points up across the board,” he said as quoted by Examiner Live.

“When you’re playing the really, really top sides the percentages of getting results really go down, even though we always believe we can get a result.

“There are certain teams you feel you’ve got a better opportunity because they’re in and around you.

“We certainly had a fabulous record in London and a couple of nights out off the back of some brilliant results at Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham and I like that feeling.

“I’d love that feeling this weekend because we’re all starved of it, not just me, but the players and supporters. We’re all working to have that lovely glow of a result against a top side.

“But it’s another tough game.”