“That place would have been toxic” Pundit says Arsenal has benefited from the absence of fans

Jamie Redknapp believes that the absence of fans from the stadium hasn’t been a positive thing for Premier League teams, but Arsenal will be happy with that.

This is because their dreadful performances in this campaign would have seen the crowds at the Emirates turn against them.

Mikel Arteta’s team started this campaign by winning the Community Shield after their FA Cup win.

The fans had been expecting their team to have a fine campaign after those wins, but this season has been underwhelming with the Gunners now facing the prospect of not playing in European competitions next season.

Redknapp says Arsenal’s football has been terrible this year and it would have invited fan fury if the crowds had been permitted to attend a game at the Emirates.

‘Still disappointing, whatever way you dress it up. Not good enough,’ Redknapp said on Sky Sports before their win against Chelsea, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘To be in 9th position, 52 points, I don’t think it is the greatest squad in the league but they should be doing better.

‘He has been helped by out by the young players. Apart from them I can’t see many players looking in the mirror and saying I did my bit this year.

‘They are very passive when they play. They are not an enjoyable watch. I think it hasn’t helped any players, any team, not having fans in the stadium.

‘But to a certain extent to Arsenal I think it is a bit of a result because that place would have been toxic watching the football they have this year.’

After beating Chelsea last night, they will face Crystal Palace next before a home game against Brighton.

They will want to perform well because some fans will be permitted into the Emirates Stadium for the encounter.