“That second half was one of Arsenal’s best of the season” Journalist nails it

The Telegraph journalist Sam Dean was impressed by Arsenal’s performance in the second half against Southampton.

The Gunners had been two goals to the good at halftime, having scored both inside the first 30 minutes.

However, that is not the first time Arsenal has started their match very well only to capitulate in the second half, so fans had hoped that didn’t happen again in this game.

Mikel Arteta’s team came out with the same determination they played the first half with and scored one more goal to seal the points.

Dean was impressed with how they kept going after the interval and praised them on Twitter.

He tweeted: “That second half was one of Arsenal’s best of the season. Inventive and aggressive, and they should have scored more. Odegaard and Ramsdale were excellent throughout. Aubameyang issue clearly needs addressing but they were better without him today.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Truthfully, if we play most of our matches with the determination we did in the second half of this fixture, then we would be in a better position now.

Southampton might not be very top opponents, but any team would struggle against a determined Arsenal side.

Interestingly, we won that game without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That shows we don’t neccasarily need him to be at our best.

