‘That shouldn’t be allowed.’ Ex-Manchester United player slams Arteta

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes has slammed Mikel Arteta for his actions during Arsenal’s 3-1 win against the Red Devils yesterday.

Both clubs needed to win that game as they battle for a place in the top four, so it was a tense fixture.

Arsenal was fresh from beating Chelsea 4-2, while Liverpool had humiliated United 4-0 in their previous game.

The Gunners took their Chelsea form into the fixture and took a quick lead, but their second goal came under controversial circumstances.

Alex Telles was deemed to have fouled Bukayo Saka for a penalty, and the incident needed a pitch-side review.

When Craig Pawson walked to the monitor, Mikel Arteta asked the Arsenal fans to put pressure on him, and Scholes believes he was trying to influence the decision.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sports: I think Arteta is a disgrace there. He shouldn’t be allowed to do that.

‘If you see it again, he actually goes to the crowd to try and influence the referee a little. All the players around them as well. That shouldn’t be allowed.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

If the reverse was the case, Scholes would probably not comment on the incident or instead support the Manchester United manager because that is his former club.

We understand his frustration, but a professional referee will make the right decision without the influence of the fans.

WATCH Mikel Arteta on Granit Xhaka, a phenomenal game, and Tottenham…