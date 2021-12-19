“That was a big moment for him” Pundit praises Arteta for important decision

Graeme Souness has praised Mikel Arteta for how he dealt with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his latest disciplinary issue.

The Gunners have banished the striker from the Arsenal squad after several off-field rule breaches.

Arteta has previously protected his captain, but his latest indiscretion was too much for the Spaniard to take and he cracked down on the Gabon star.

With Arsenal flourishing since he has been absent from the starting XI, it appears the former Borussia Dortmund man might struggle to recover from his latest issue.

Arteta’s decision to punish one of his best players impressed former Liverpool man turned pundit, Souness who said he is putting his foot down.

He said on Sky Sports via The Daily Mail: ‘That was a big moment for him. He’s a young manager and he’s put his foot down.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

These big decisions will define Arteta as a manager, and he has already started on the right foot.

The manager handles everything that happens in a football club and Arteta knows he would be held responsible if his team isn’t performing well.

The decision to sideline Auba is paying off. This will result in players, fans and pundits respecting him a lot more.