‘That was Arsenal’s season in 90 minutes’ Merson reacts to Arsenal draw

Paul Merson has reacted to Arsenal’s 3-3 draw against West Ham today.

The Gunners came from three goals down to earn a point against David Moyes’ side.

The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead with some assistance from Arsenal’s poor defending.

But the Gunners showed a lot of character to get back in the game and it delighted some of their fans.

The Arsenal they want to see is the team that rallied back to get a point from the game, but the Arsenal of the first half is always lurking in the background.

Merson says the game shows that there are two sides to their game and they have to consistently perform as they did in the second half if they want to get into the top four.

He slammed them for being too inconsistent and says no one should play for Arsenal if they defend as the Gunners did at the start of the match.

He said after the match via Mail Sport: ‘That was Arsenal’s season in 90 minutes. One minute they’re poor, one minute they’re good.

‘They’re so inconsistent. It’s like a rollercoaster, Arteta’s got to sort that out if they want to be successful next season.

‘It’s unacceptable if you’re playing for Arsenal to start like that, or if you’re playing in the Premier League.

‘Fair play to them, they showed a lot of spirit to come back, but it’s the consistency – if they want to finish in the Champions League places they can’t play 45-minute football.’