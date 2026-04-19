“That was expected” Patrick Vieira reveals why Arsenal will be disappointed

Patrick Vieira insists Arsenal played well in their 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League this evening as the Gunners suffered a setback in their bid to become champions. The defeat was disappointing for Mikel Arteta’s side, but their overall display still earned praise.

City had been on a stronger run of form in recent weeks, yet the match presented Arsenal with an opportunity to show they were serious title contenders. Despite leaving empty-handed, the Gunners demonstrated quality and determination throughout the contest.

Vieira Praises Arsenal Effort

They failed to win even though they performed well, and while the result will be remembered most, the display itself encouraged supporters. City can move level on points with Arsenal if they win their outstanding game, which increases the pressure in the race.

Arsenal have every right to feel frustrated because they played well and produced a fine performance for everyone to see. However, their efforts were not enough to secure the victory against an experienced opponent.

Experience Made The Difference

Vieira watched the match and felt sympathy for the Gunners. As reported by Sky Sports, he said: “Really disappointed with the Arsenal point of view because they played the game that was expected.

“But the difference was the experience and the importance of the game, the City players managed it much better, especially in the second half.

“City started well in the second half but with Eze hitting the post, they had the momentum but Haaland’s goal made a huge difference.”

This was not a bad performance from Arsenal, and they showed plenty of fight throughout the evening. Their display suggested they remain capable of competing with the very best sides in the division.

They now have to win all their remaining matches of the season while hoping City do not do the same. The title race is no longer entirely in their hands, but Arsenal can still take confidence from the quality they showed despite defeat.