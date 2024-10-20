That was three points Arsenal shouldn’t have lost, despite it only being game week 8

Some perceived the trip to the Vitality to face Bournemouth as a straightforward match, confident of another three points. However, that was not the case; Arsenal lost 2-0 to the Cherries on Saturday, and Saliba’s red card early in the first half made it difficult to contain the Premier League side. Arsenal’s unbeaten run away from home in 2024 ended with that result and we lost the chance to temporarily top the league table before Liverpool and Manchester City play.

Some Gooners believe that we are exaggerating the loss to Bournemouth, but it should be a significant setback if we truly believe we need to win the league.

Looking at the results from last season, we lost points in the following match days: MD 3, MD 6, MD 9, MD 11, MD 16, MD 18, MD 19, MD 20, MD 29, and MD 32.

After those games, some of us Gooners were like, It’s just MD 3, 6, 9, or 11, and so on. On the final day of the season, 2 points ultimately decided the title race. Had we picked 2 points in one of those match days, the 2023-24 PL title race would have ended differently.

As much as our boys need to work on not picking red cards (we’ve already picked three in 8 match days, and every time that’s happened, we’ve dropped points), it’s time to abandon the mindset that “it’s just GW 8.”

Next up, we take on Liverpool, and despite the absence of William Saliba, we Gooners are confident in our chances of victory. In that game, we should expect someone like Jurrien Timber to step up and demonstrate his skills.

What do you think?

Darren N

