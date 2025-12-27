“That was tough in the end.” Relief for Odegaard after Arsenal beat Brighton

Martin Odegaard has admitted that Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Brighton this afternoon was a tough test, even though the Gunners did enough to return to the top of the Premier League table. While it remains unclear whether Arsenal felt additional pressure after starting the match behind Manchester City in the standings, Brighton proved to be as difficult an opponent as many expected.

Last season, Arsenal failed to beat the Seagulls in two league meetings, and that recent history ensured the Gunners approached the fixture with caution. Brighton’s ability to frustrate top sides meant Arsenal were fully aware that securing three points at the Emirates would require patience and discipline.

In the build-up to the match, Arsenal had struggled to find consistency in front of goal, failing to score from open play across their previous two games. That statistic appeared to offer encouragement for Brighton, who prepared thoroughly in the belief that they could once again take something from the contest.

A Hard-Fought Victory at the Emirates

Despite those challenges, Arsenal managed to find a way to win. The narrow scoreline reflected the difficulty of the encounter and underlined that it was far from a straightforward afternoon for the home side. Brighton remained competitive throughout and ensured Arsenal had to work hard until the final whistle.

Arsenal began strongly and showed authority in the early stages, but the momentum shifted once Brighton found the net. The Gunners were forced to dig deep and show resilience, qualities that ultimately helped them secure the victory and reclaim top spot in the league.

Odegaard Reflects on the Performance

After the match, Martin Odegaard spoke honestly about the contest and acknowledged how demanding it had been. He said on Sky Sports:

“That was tough in the end.

“We played a good game, we were quite dominant at the start, but obviously their goal changed the momentum.

“But we got the points and that’s all that mattered. We deserved the win.”

The result represents an important step for Arsenal as they continue their title push. While there is still room for improvement, finding a way to win under pressure against a difficult opponent could prove significant as the season progresses.