“That would have changed the history of Arsenal Football Club.” Wenger discloses when Arsenal needed VAR

Arsene Wenger has revealed that if VAR was available, Samuel Eto’o’s goal for Barcelona against Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final wouldn’t have stood.

The Gunners faced the Catalans in the final of the European club’s showpiece event and had taken the lead through Sol Campbell.

They were on course to finally break Wenger’s curse in the European competition.

However, Barcelona turned the game around in the final 14 minutes to earn a 2-1 win in Paris.

They needed a goal to get back in the game and it was provided by Eto’o, but the Cameroonian appeared to be offside when he received his assist from Henrik Larsson before tucking in a very neat finish for the equalizer.

That goal still haunts Wenger who continues to insist that the attacker was offside when he received the ball and that goal shouldn’t have counted.

Asked which game he wishes VAR had been used on, Wenger told beIN Sports via Sun Sports: “It is the final of the 2006 Champions League, because I think Eto’o’s equaliser was offside.

“That would have changed the history of Arsenal Football Club.”

If Arsenal had won that Champions League, it would have made them one of the teams to have won the competition, a huge achievement nowadays.