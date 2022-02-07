“That would just be typical Arsenal” Pundit makes bold claim about Saka

Every top European club will jump at the chance to sign Bukayo Saka as he continues to deliver fine performances at Arsenal.

The Englishman is currently the most valuable player at the Emirates and he has been developing well.

He is spearheading the club’s quest to end this season inside the top four places, but will he be at the Emirates for long?

Former Sunderland man Kevin Phillips is not so confident that will happen, and he predicts the Hale End academy star will run down his contract at the club.

Arsenal has allowed several players to enter the last year of their current deals, with some eventually leaving the club.

Phillips believes the trend will continue and Saka will join the likes of Aaron Ramsey to leave as a free agent.

He tells Football Insider: “That would just be typical Arsenal, wouldn’t it?

“He’s got 18 months left and they’ll probably let it drag all the way through.

“I’d get him signed up now if I was Arteta. I’d be onto the board telling them to get him tied down to a four, five-year deal.

“He’s one of their best players, if not the best player. It’s as simple as that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is inconceivable to think we would eventually lose Saka for nothing, but anything is possible in football.

The attacker is being watched by top European clubs and he would want to win trophies in his career.

If he achieves that at the Emirates, it would be great, but if we continue to underachieve, he would struggle to find a reason to remain at the club.