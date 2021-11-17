“That’s a difficult one” Odegaard chooses his favourite Brazilian star in the current Arsenal team

Martin Odegaard has selected Gabriel Martinelli as his favourite Brazilian player in the current Arsenal squad.

The Norwegian was answering questions from Arsenal’s fans in a Q&A session on Twitter organised by the Gunners’ official handle.

The “Invincible” midfielder, Gilberto Silva, asked him: “Who is your favourite Brazilian player from the current squad?”

The Norwegian replied via video:

“That’s a difficult one, but if I had to say one I would say Gabi Martinelli.

“It is always nice to play with him. He’s moving a lot so it’s a dream to play with those sorts of players.

“They always run and it’s easy to give them the ball”

Martinelli and Odegaard have both fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates this season.

The Brazilian is failing to impress Mikel Arteta and he could be allowed to leave, probably on loan in the January transfer window.

Odegaard has lost the battle for the top attacking midfielder at the Emirates to Emile Smith Rowe.

The Englishman keeps getting better and the only way the Norway captain can play now is if Arteta rests Smith Rowe or devises a way to field both players at the same time.

Odegaard would hope that happens when he returns from the current international break with the Norway national team.