“That’s a disgrace” Arsenal fans attack star man after last night’s defeat to Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal may end soon as the striker struggles to score goals at the club.
The Gunners are making significant progress, and fans expect their captain to lead from the front with goals.
But he has been in poor form and was benched by Mikel Arteta for the trip to Everton yesterday.
The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat. Arteta subbed him on in the second half, and he had a glorious chance at the end of the game to earn the team a point, but he spurned it.
Auba has been poor since he signed his latest big-money deal at the start of last season.
The striker is already 32, and it is hard to think he can actually do better than he is doing now.
Some of the club’s fans are surprised and unhappy at his poor form and made that known on Twitter.
Verified Arsenal fan and popular gaming YouTuber, Craig “Nepen” Douglas aka, NepentheZ Tweeted: “Auba man that is just not good enough. That’s a disgrace.”
Other fans fill the comments to express how bad they feel about his terrible recent performances. Here are some responses:
His downfall has been mad…one of the most lethal strikers in league reduced to missing sitters almost weekly
— Ryan (@RPJD97) December 6, 2021
Honestly, terminate his contract. Its embarrassing.
— Matt_McG_27 (@DecimateEU) December 6, 2021
350k a week should be illegal to miss that
— oliwer johnsson (@johnsson_oliwer) December 6, 2021
Ill always love him for what hes done for the club. He was our best player for a long time but I think his days at the top top level are over
— Jayce (@EasyJayce) December 6, 2021
He hit the post from a yard out, he was never scoring that
— Liam🥇🏴 🇳🇱 (@Liam_Oreilly99) December 6, 2021
Needs to go asap, clearly doesn’t care anymore
— Rangnick’s Hair Washer (@MUFC_Evan_) December 6, 2021
Just Arsenal Opinion
Giving the striker a new deal last year has been one of the worst decisions we have made as a club.
The Gabon star is relied on for the goals, but he has shown in this campaign that he is finished.
He is lucky to still have another year left on the deal and would make the money from that last season because Arsenal will struggle to offload him now.
However, we have to sign another striker as soon as possible and reduce the reliance on him.
“Significant progress”
Who wrote that? Stevie Wonder?
Completely agree about “Significant progress.”
When? Where? How? We sit in 7th place, deja vu from the last couple years. Not only that, but the reason is also the same reasons over the last 2 seasons as well.
Nice try selling “progress” but don’t think anyone is buying.
He has more than a year left, his contract ends Sept. 2023!! MA can’t complain, he and Edu extended his contract by 3 years, with a huge salary increase, when Auba was 31. Would never have happened under AW.
Is Balogun injured? Why play Nket
iah when he’s obviously on his way out?
Balogun played for the U23s last night, Andrew – lost 2-0 to Everton!!
I think MA is desperate and will try anything!
That was a mistake yes, but at the time he was flying. They should just have liwer this contract and base more on performances. Auba ransomed the club. Then talking about bullshit “i love the club” and touching the badge on the shirt. So much bullshit. If at that time a bigger club had knocked the door he would have left. Simple as that. By the way i have to correct. You say AW would have not do that. Wrong. Arsenal did not extend players after 30 at the beginning of 2000’s. Because of financial concerns. Thankfully at the time we were conpetitive. By the end if AW era, we were not a top2 team competing. We had to overpay. AW would have done exactly the same. Look at how he extended ozil and overpaid him. Exactly the same.
much as I am not happy with Auba or any of our underperforming stars but I still think the biggest problem we need to solve at the moment is to get a proper manager who will be able to get the best out of our players because even now you can not tell where Arsenal is best at whether we a best defending team or best attacking team.