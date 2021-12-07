“That’s a disgrace” Arsenal fans attack star man after last night’s defeat to Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal may end soon as the striker struggles to score goals at the club.

The Gunners are making significant progress, and fans expect their captain to lead from the front with goals.

But he has been in poor form and was benched by Mikel Arteta for the trip to Everton yesterday.

The Gunners fell to a 2-1 defeat. Arteta subbed him on in the second half, and he had a glorious chance at the end of the game to earn the team a point, but he spurned it.

Auba has been poor since he signed his latest big-money deal at the start of last season.

The striker is already 32, and it is hard to think he can actually do better than he is doing now.

Some of the club’s fans are surprised and unhappy at his poor form and made that known on Twitter.

Verified Arsenal fan and popular gaming YouTuber, Craig “Nepen” Douglas aka, NepentheZ Tweeted: “Auba man that is just not good enough. That’s a disgrace.”

Other fans fill the comments to express how bad they feel about his terrible recent performances. Here are some responses:

Auba man that is just not good enough. That’s a disgrace. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) December 6, 2021

His downfall has been mad…one of the most lethal strikers in league reduced to missing sitters almost weekly — Ryan (@RPJD97) December 6, 2021

Honestly, terminate his contract. Its embarrassing. — Matt_McG_27 (@DecimateEU) December 6, 2021

350k a week should be illegal to miss that — oliwer johnsson (@johnsson_oliwer) December 6, 2021

Ill always love him for what hes done for the club. He was our best player for a long time but I think his days at the top top level are over — Jayce (@EasyJayce) December 6, 2021

He hit the post from a yard out, he was never scoring that — Liam🥇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇳🇱 (@Liam_Oreilly99) December 6, 2021

Needs to go asap, clearly doesn’t care anymore — Rangnick’s Hair Washer (@MUFC_Evan_) December 6, 2021

Just Arsenal Opinion

Giving the striker a new deal last year has been one of the worst decisions we have made as a club.

The Gabon star is relied on for the goals, but he has shown in this campaign that he is finished.

He is lucky to still have another year left on the deal and would make the money from that last season because Arsenal will struggle to offload him now.

However, we have to sign another striker as soon as possible and reduce the reliance on him.