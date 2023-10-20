“‘That’s a problem with the modern media” Gallas insists Saliba is not world class

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has shared his thoughts on the hype surrounding William Saliba, stating that the young centre-back is far from being considered world-class at this point.

The young player has had a transformative impact, and his performances during his first full season at Arsenal nearly helped the team win the league title.

This season, he has continued to demonstrate that he is one of the best players in the world, and he is a significant factor in why the Gunners are considered contenders for the league title.

Saliba also frequently represents the France national team, although he has yet to establish himself as a regular in the national squad.

While the defender is undoubtedly considered a top talent, he is consistently proving on the pitch that he is one of the best in England.

However, Gallas said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Let’s calm down about William Saliba!

‘That’s a problem with the modern media, and discussion like this isn’t good for the players. Some of them can’t deal with that pressure.

‘I like Saliba, and I think he’s a really good player, but as far as I’m concerned, the best defenders in the world have to play in their national teams and be a constant in their starting XI.

‘Saliba isn’t a starter for France yet, but when he’s in the line-up and he’s performing as well as he does at club level, then we can discuss him being the world’s best defender.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been in terrific form since he earned a place on our team last season and we can all understand why some people believe he is a world-class player.

But we hope that hype does not get to him and start affecting his performance for us.

