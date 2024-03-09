That’s a significant win” Martin Keown reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brentford

Martin Keown admits Arsenal’s victory over Brentford this evening was a significant win for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men are back at the top of the Premier League table for the first time this year, as Liverpool does not play until tomorrow. They could be back in that spot permanently by the end of tomorrow if Liverpool fails to defeat Manchester City.

It has been a remarkable year for Arsenal, who remain unblemished in 2024 and would now look to stay in form until the end of the season.

This is the tightest Premier League title race we have witnessed in a long time, with three clubs going neck and neck for the title. This win might not be Arsenal’s easiest, but it might turn out to be the most significant for them in this campaign.

After the game, Keown said on Premier League Productions:

“Thankfully we’re now talking about Ramsdale maybe being the hero with the two great saves he made. Havertz, really important goal. You can see the relief from Ramsdale and you feel it within the stadium. That’s a significant win for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This win was the hardest we have achieved in a long time, and it shows this team is ready for whatever might come their way as they look to win the title.