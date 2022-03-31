Former Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross put in a horror-tackle on Aaron Ramsey back when the latter was still at Arsenal, and left the Welshman sidelined for an extended period of time.

One could claim that Ramsey have never fully recovered from the incident, although he did return to light training nine months after the initial clash, but he continues to this day to struggle to maintain fitness for long spells.

While Rambo is likely to never forgive the defender’s actions, Shawcross insisted that he had little regret about the incident, and that his short ban was all that affected him.

“It never affected me,” Shawcross told the Daily Mail. “Once I’d served my ban, it was over for me.

“It was one incident in a game in a long career with hundreds of incidents. Unfortunately a player got injured, that’s basically it.”

I can’t figure out if this is somehow a good mentality to have for a defender of his style, with Stoke having been known for their hard-tackling and aggressive nature, but the lack of remorse for affecting Ramsey’s career is disgusting personally.

The midfielder was just 20 years-old when the incident happened, and you could argue that he has never been the same since, although there is no proof that this incident has been the trigger for numerous other injury absences.

Are defenders built to not feel remorse for putting in those hard tackles?

Patrick