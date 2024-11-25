Saka and Odegaard
'That's chemistry.' Arteta discusses Saka and Odegaard's on-field connection

Bukayo Saka delivered a stellar performance during Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, showcasing just how vital he is to the team. His standout display was even more impressive when compared to the period without Martin Odegaard, who has been sidelined due to injury. Despite being without his fellow playmaker for much of the season, Saka still managed to carry the team on his shoulders. However, when Saka is paired with Odegaard, something special happens on the pitch, and they both showed this during the win over Forest.

The combination of Saka and Odegaard was a joy to watch as they seamlessly worked together to make life difficult for Forest’s defence. Their partnership is one that Arsenal fans have been missing over the past couple of months, with Odegaard’s absence due to injury leaving a gap in the team. Their ability to combine effortlessly has been a key part of Arsenal’s attacking threat, and when both players are at their best, it’s hard to stop them.

Saka and Odegaard celebrating against Brighton
After the match, Mikel Arteta was asked about the chemistry between Saka and Odegaard, and he shared his thoughts with Arsenal Media: “That’s chemistry, sometimes you meet somebody and straight away you make eye contact, something close and with those two it happened. Off the field, it happens on the field, and with many others as well. Something that in football, it is difficult to say but when you put them together in the right spaces, close to each other, things flourish and things happen naturally and with others, you try to force it and it doesn’t work, with these two, we are very lucky to have them.”

With both players back to their best, Arsenal looks a more complete team, and Arteta will be hoping for continued fitness from his two star players. If Saka and Odegaard remain healthy, Arsenal will be well-placed to challenge for trophies by the end of the season.

  1. The combination and connection between Saka and Odegaard is almost telepathic. It is as if each one knows the other’s next move and this combination is fantastic. If Saka and Odegaard are fit and firing for the rest of the season, Arsenal will be winning trophies this season. Arteta must ensure that their minutes are well managed so as not to overplay his 2 best players.

  3. Odegaard and Saka have a great connection in the games, but it also flourished because of Odegaard’s technical skills as our main playmaker

    I think only Nwaneri possesses stamina and skills akin to Odegaard’s at Arsenal, since Vieira was shipped out

