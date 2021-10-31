‘That’s England’s number one’ ex-goalie makes Ramsdale claim

Former Chelsea star, Mark Bosnich, has sensationally claimed Aaron Ramsdale is the number one goalkeeper in England at the moment.

Ramsdale has been the talk of the town after his Man of the Match performance against Leicester City yesterday.

The Arsenal man pulled off some ridiculous saves to help the Gunners keep a clean sheet in the game.

He is stamping his authority on the Arsenal team and he is undoubtedly the number one at the Emirates right now.

However, he could also be the best goalkeeper in England at the moment, depending on who you ask.

Bosnich watched him against Leicester and was full of praise for the former Bournemouth man.

He declared that Ramsdale performed like a goalie who would single-handedly win matches for you.

In the games that you’d need to win to win trophies, he reckons these key saves could win the matches for you.

Bosnich told TalkSport: “What I saw yesterday was a goalkeeper that can win you games.

“Going long-term, when you’re going for the big trophies, that makes such a huge difference.

“For me, the game is about men and moments and in those moments yesterday he was absolutely outstanding. Everyone knows what he can do, the hard thing is keeping it up.”

He added: “He was outstanding yesterday. I looked at him yesterday and thought, ‘that’s England’s number one at the moment.”

Ramsdale is on his way to becoming an Arsenal and a Premier League great.

If he continues to perform this well, then it is only a matter of time before he displaces Jordan Pickford as the national team’s first choice.