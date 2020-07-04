“That’s impossible because it costs way too much” former Gunner gives his opinion on Aubameyang situation

Arsenal has been struggling to tie down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for some time now.

The club captain is arguably their most important player with his goals keeping the club in the hunt for a European place this season.

The Gabon striker has said that keeping him at the Emirates is up to the club, a statement that seems to show that he is ready to commit his future if the club can meet his demands.

There have also been talks of the Gunners selling him this summer to fund a move for a replacement instead of losing him for nothing at the end of next season, but Alan Smith is of the opinion that the club should sell other players to keep him at the Emirates.

He wrote for Standard Sports: “…Sell your best player now and you lose an awful lot. Forget about trying to find someone who can do what Aubameyang does. That’s impossible because it costs way too much. Instead, you’re looking at potential, something to nurture over the next few years.

“In fairness, I advocated that approach the other week as a way of navigating this tricky period. Unable to compete financially with certain Premier League rivals, a different route must be sought that doesn’t cost so much.

“That said, if there’s half a chance of persuading Aubameyang to stay, as Arteta hints, the club have got to grab it. Others can be sacrificed, others can be sold, but not this fella. The team is far too reliant on his nose for goal. With Alexandre Lacazette struggling and with the injured Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah only just starting out, Aubameyang’s departure would leave a huge hole that any possible replacement couldn’t immediately fill.”

Aubameyang has scored 19 Premier League goals for the Gunners this campaign and he is on course to possibly win another Premier League Golden Boot despite Arsenal’s struggles this season.