“That’s individual opinion” Arteta does not believe in the word “bottlers”

Mikel Arteta has rejected the suggestion that Arsenal are “bottlers” as they approach the end of another season without securing the league crown.

The Spaniard has guided the club to the brink of Premier League success in each of the past three campaigns, yet they have ultimately fallen short on every occasion. This season presents another opportunity to prevent history from repeating itself, although concerns are beginning to surface that the pattern could continue.

Back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolves have intensified scrutiny, with some observers suggesting Arsenal may be struggling under the weight of expectation. Their next fixture comes against Tottenham, another demanding encounter that the Gunners will be determined to win in their pursuit of the title.

Pressure Mounting In The Title Race

While Arteta may not openly concede that pressure is building, the circumstances inevitably place added responsibility on both the manager and his squad. Arsenal have performed admirably for much of the campaign, but to avoid further criticism, they must conclude the season more strongly than in the previous three terms. That would require lifting the EPL trophy.

Failure to do so would invite renewed claims that they have “bottled” another opportunity, a label the club are eager to avoid as the decisive weeks approach.

Arteta Responds To Criticism

As he prepared his side for the crucial clash against Spurs, Arteta was asked whether he believes his team are “bottlers.” He responded, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“That’s individual opinion, and you have to respect that.

“You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out, and you have to take it on the chin. That’s it. It’s part of our role.

“But it’s not part of my vocabulary and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention. I wouldn’t use that word.”