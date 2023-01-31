That’s it Arsenal fans – No more signings to see here (including Caicedo)

So as we approach the final minutes of the January transfer window, I think we all calm down now and be happy with what we have achieved.
The plan was to increase the depth of the squad for the assault on the Premier League title and the Europa League, and also to get in an able deputy as a midfield back up.
We also got the urgent cover for Martinelli and Saka that we needed, so I reckon we can say it has been a successful window in that respect.
Yes, we didn’t get any of the mega money deals we were hoping for, but it could also be a relief that we didn’t pay 100 million for Mykhailo Mudryk, and now we hear that we have not allowed ourselves to be taken to the cleaners by Brighton, although it seems they just weren’t interested in selling in the first place….
🚨 Understand Moisés Caicedo deal with Arsenal is now completely off. No further talks will follow. #DeadlineDay
Brighton never changed their stance: no intention to accept £60m or £70m proposals. Plan has always been to keep Caicedo.
Arsenal will announce Jorginho soon. pic.twitter.com/uagUr2wypl
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023
So, the facts are, that we have bought some excellent players without breaking the bank, and we achieved our objectives.
That’s good enough for me!
COYG!
——————————————————-
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I agree, PAT! Please don’t faint with shock though!
Leandro , Jacub and Jorginho welcome to the greatest club of the world
Hmmm … not sure we have been turned over so many times in the transfer market by Chelsea – Willian seems to be making an effort at Fulham, which he certainly wasn’t doing at Arsenal. Hope this isn’t 12 million wasted ….
It’s not over till the fat lady sings…….. no sexism intended.
Basically it’s not done till the clock strikes 11pm tonight.
Shocking signing to say the least.
I can’t fathom how our only 2 midfield targets were overpriced Calcedo and aging Jorginho as back up plan. And we actually now have less midfielders than we had at the beginning of the season with ASL gone and Elnenys season over.
No doubt Jorginhos agent is buddy buddies with Edu, as the player is once again born Brazilian.
Does it ever occur to Edu just WHY Chelsea are so eager to let their players join Arsenal? Luiz, Willian..
I see what you did there with the header pic 👍😂
Looks like the proposed loan move of Cedric to Fulham has fallen through.Not surprising given his ludicrous salary.
Only took 30 days for that deal to fall off. I’m telling you, Edu can’t negotiate for Jack. No doubt Jorginho was given pay raise up to 150k a week just so we can’t get rid of him in the summer without releasing him.
I don’t understand your stance on Edu. I thought there was a specific contracts man at the club?
Agree with the article. The signings look fine in view of what was possible, what was sensible – and the injury to Elneny with 2 weeks to the end of the window.
I think Trossard could be a great signing at a good price and Kiwi seems a prospect too. The otehr is just forced by circumstances and we’ll hope he only plays when a game is won and we take a chance to give Partey a rest for the last half hour or so.
The real concern for me is the striker role with Jesus still out for a while, Nketian needs to stay fit and keep delivering. But there are players who fill the role and January has never been the time for big signings (seems nobody told Chelsea that though).
Signing Jorginho is a good peice of business, am actually surprised Chelsea sanction this deal.
Pep Guardiola actually wanted to sign Jorginho to play in the exact role Rodri is playing in just now.
Jorginho is no stranger to the number six role as that’s the position he played in Sarri ball, he could even be thrown in at Merseyside come Saturday.
This is smart by Arsenal and a mature move when taking into account what happens recently between the two clubs.
This will leave back some £70 mil plus in the war chest that can goes towards Declan Rice purchase in the summer .
NO! Not at all. It won’t be £12m wasted by Arsenal in their signing of Chelsea’s Jorginho on this winter deadline day transfer deal makings today.
But it will by God’s grace turnout to be £12m wisely spent by Arsenal to invest. That will yield high dividends for the club at the end and becomes an absolute steal.
By and large to me. Arsenal have had a very successful January transfer window signings this season. For their reinforcing in signings Lesandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho for a stronger depth having. And for this their success achieved. I congratulate Arsenal immensely.
It’s a shocker of a transfer window we may never be in this position again to win the prem league and what do Arsenal do buy nothing more than decent players could have made a real statement and bought in 3 top class players got no chance of winning it now city will walk it watch the wheels come off big time!
People like you just never tire to complain and condemn. It’s appalling. Nothing is ever good enough for people like you.
So we go after 2 70+ million players get none ? Can understand failing with one but both ! Raises doubt on serious intentions to sign players in that range.
With current squad and number of points Arsenal can still be in top 3 but such opportunities to win PL won’t come soon again especially while other 3-4 clubs are spending madly to improve