Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

That’s it Arsenal fans – No more signings to see here (including Caicedo)

So as we approach the final minutes of the January transfer window, I think we all calm down now and be happy with what we have achieved.

The plan was to increase the depth of the squad for the assault on the Premier League title and the Europa League, and also to get in an able deputy as a midfield back up.

We also got the urgent cover for Martinelli and Saka that we needed, so I reckon we can say it has been a successful window in that respect.

Yes, we didn’t get any of the mega money deals we were hoping for, but it could also be a relief that we didn’t pay 100 million for Mykhailo Mudryk, and now we hear that we have not allowed ourselves to be taken to the cleaners by Brighton, although it seems they just weren’t interested in selling in the first place….

So, the facts are, that we have bought some excellent players without breaking the bank, and we achieved our objectives.

That’s good enough for me!

COYG!

——————————————————-

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Sergio Aguero explains why Arteta is such a great manager
In final hours of transfer window, can Arsenal Women do a deal with Lyon for Bruun?
Arsenal star described as “A Cocktail Of Rashford And Foden”
Posted by

Tags January transfer window

15 Comments

Add a Comment

  3. Hmmm … not sure we have been turned over so many times in the transfer market by Chelsea – Willian seems to be making an effort at Fulham, which he certainly wasn’t doing at Arsenal. Hope this isn’t 12 million wasted ….

    Reply

  4. It’s not over till the fat lady sings…….. no sexism intended.
    Basically it’s not done till the clock strikes 11pm tonight.

    Reply

  5. Shocking signing to say the least.

    I can’t fathom how our only 2 midfield targets were overpriced Calcedo and aging Jorginho as back up plan. And we actually now have less midfielders than we had at the beginning of the season with ASL gone and Elnenys season over.

    No doubt Jorginhos agent is buddy buddies with Edu, as the player is once again born Brazilian.

    Does it ever occur to Edu just WHY Chelsea are so eager to let their players join Arsenal? Luiz, Willian..

    Reply

    1. Only took 30 days for that deal to fall off. I’m telling you, Edu can’t negotiate for Jack. No doubt Jorginho was given pay raise up to 150k a week just so we can’t get rid of him in the summer without releasing him.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  8. Agree with the article. The signings look fine in view of what was possible, what was sensible – and the injury to Elneny with 2 weeks to the end of the window.

    I think Trossard could be a great signing at a good price and Kiwi seems a prospect too. The otehr is just forced by circumstances and we’ll hope he only plays when a game is won and we take a chance to give Partey a rest for the last half hour or so.

    The real concern for me is the striker role with Jesus still out for a while, Nketian needs to stay fit and keep delivering. But there are players who fill the role and January has never been the time for big signings (seems nobody told Chelsea that though).

    Reply

  9. Signing Jorginho is a good peice of business, am actually surprised Chelsea sanction this deal.

    Pep Guardiola actually wanted to sign Jorginho to play in the exact role Rodri is playing in just now.

    Jorginho is no stranger to the number six role as that’s the position he played in Sarri ball, he could even be thrown in at Merseyside come Saturday.
    This is smart by Arsenal and a mature move when taking into account what happens recently between the two clubs.

    This will leave back some £70 mil plus in the war chest that can goes towards Declan Rice purchase in the summer .

    Reply

  10. NO! Not at all. It won’t be £12m wasted by Arsenal in their signing of Chelsea’s Jorginho on this winter deadline day transfer deal makings today.
    But it will by God’s grace turnout to be £12m wisely spent by Arsenal to invest. That will yield high dividends for the club at the end and becomes an absolute steal.
    By and large to me. Arsenal have had a very successful January transfer window signings this season. For their reinforcing in signings Lesandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho for a stronger depth having. And for this their success achieved. I congratulate Arsenal immensely.

    Reply

  11. It’s a shocker of a transfer window we may never be in this position again to win the prem league and what do Arsenal do buy nothing more than decent players could have made a real statement and bought in 3 top class players got no chance of winning it now city will walk it watch the wheels come off big time!

    Reply

  12. So we go after 2 70+ million players get none ? Can understand failing with one but both ! Raises doubt on serious intentions to sign players in that range.
    With current squad and number of points Arsenal can still be in top 3 but such opportunities to win PL won’t come soon again especially while other 3-4 clubs are spending madly to improve

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs