That’s it Arsenal fans – No more signings to see here (including Caicedo)

So as we approach the final minutes of the January transfer window, I think we all calm down now and be happy with what we have achieved.

The plan was to increase the depth of the squad for the assault on the Premier League title and the Europa League, and also to get in an able deputy as a midfield back up.

We also got the urgent cover for Martinelli and Saka that we needed, so I reckon we can say it has been a successful window in that respect.

Yes, we didn’t get any of the mega money deals we were hoping for, but it could also be a relief that we didn’t pay 100 million for Mykhailo Mudryk, and now we hear that we have not allowed ourselves to be taken to the cleaners by Brighton, although it seems they just weren’t interested in selling in the first place….

🚨 Understand Moisés Caicedo deal with Arsenal is now completely off. No further talks will follow. #DeadlineDay Brighton never changed their stance: no intention to accept £60m or £70m proposals. Plan has always been to keep Caicedo. Arsenal will announce Jorginho soon. pic.twitter.com/uagUr2wypl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

So, the facts are, that we have bought some excellent players without breaking the bank, and we achieved our objectives.

That’s good enough for me!

COYG!

