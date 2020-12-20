“That’s lazy recruitment for me” Adams savages Arsenal for their summer business

Tony Adams has slammed Arsenal for their summer business, in particular, the signing of Willian.

The Gunners signed the 32-year-old in the last transfer window for free on a three-year deal and the Brazilian has not been useful to them since.

He is yet to score a goal for the club this season and he has set up three goals in just two of his league games this season.

As Arsenal continues to struggle, the club should be able to call on an experienced player like him to help them out, but he looks worse than the younger players in the team.

Adams said Arsenal signed him purely because he was recommended by Edu’s agent.

He also says that Arsene Wenger would never have signed an attacker as old as the Brazilian because he didn’t have the physiological capability to deliver anymore.

Adams told Stadium Astro: ‘That’s lazy recruitment for me. You’ve got to really question the recruitment process at Arsenal at the moment.

‘We’ve had some wonderful players and wonderful principles under Arsene Wenger. He went for a young player, you wouldn’t have even considered Willian if Arsene was still in control at the club.

‘For him a forward over the age of 30, physiologically he doesn’t think he can get that player to consistently to perform to the levels that Arsene would want him to get, it wouldn’t even have been on the agenda.

‘This is a straightforward agent recommendation, he’s got the same agent as the sports director [Edu] so it’s an easy option for him, three-year contract, there we go. I think it’s really poor recruitment.

‘As a coach, you’ve been given this player, you wanted this player. You don’t have to play them. He’s not playing [Mesut] Ozil, one of the greatest creative players there is.

‘And to have someone like Willian, one shot in 12 games. I’m like, “hold on put [Joe] Willock out there”, we’ve got [Gabriel] Martinelli back in there. You’ve got other options.’