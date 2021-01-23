“That’s my focus, to come in here and work hard” New Arsenal man says he just wants to get better

Mat Ryan says he is focused on getting used to what Arsenal wants from him and serving the club.

The Australian has just moved to the Emirates on loan from Brighton for the rest of this season.

He will be the club’s deputy goalkeeper after the original second choice, Alex Runarsson fumbled his chances.

Ryan has been one of the more impressive goalkeepers in England since he moved to Brighton from Valencia.

He lost his place as the first choice of the Seagulls this season, and will now fight Bernd Leno for the Arsenal number one shirt.

He was speaking to the club’s website about what he wants to achieve at the club and said he just wants to get better.

He is focused on getting started and adapting to the demands of his new coaches. He says the faster he can achieve that, the easier it would be for him to get his first-team chances.

“Firstly, to get in here and start the adaption phase and learn the ins and outs, to get more understanding of the playing group and the coaching staff and what’s going to be required of me as a goalkeeper and what they’re looking for and the way of playing, the style of play and all those types of things,” Ryan said to Arsenal.com.

“I’m ready to develop a great relationship with them and I feel that the quicker and more efficiently I am able to do that, the better chance it’s going to give myself as an individual to contribute at a greater level for the club.

“That’s my focus, to come in here and work hard, push each other and improve as a player and as a person. I have no doubts that I’m in the right environment to do that.”