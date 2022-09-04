‘That’s my goal,’ Saka opens up on what he wants to achieve with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has admitted that he wants to start winning trophies with Arsenal.

The Englishman has developed into one of the finest players in the Gunners squad as they work hard to achieve success this term.

He has been one of the first names on the team sheet in the last few seasons and has watched his Arsenal team develop into one of the best sides in England.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the EPL table after a fine start to this season.

Saka knows they are a much better team now and expects winning trophies to come with that improvement.

‘That’s my goal,’ he said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘The next step for us it to try to bring [the club] some trophies.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has the right attitude towards everything and that is why he has been very successful in his short professional career.

He now has quality teammates around him at Arsenal, and that should speed up winning trophies.

Hopefully, by the end of this campaign, we will add a new one to our cabinet.

But he doesn’t have to put himself under too much pressure to deliver now that he has help from other quality players.