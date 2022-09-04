‘That’s my goal,’ Saka opens up on what he wants to achieve with Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has admitted that he wants to start winning trophies with Arsenal.
The Englishman has developed into one of the finest players in the Gunners squad as they work hard to achieve success this term.
He has been one of the first names on the team sheet in the last few seasons and has watched his Arsenal team develop into one of the best sides in England.
The Gunners are currently at the top of the EPL table after a fine start to this season.
Saka knows they are a much better team now and expects winning trophies to come with that improvement.
‘That’s my goal,’ he said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.
‘The next step for us it to try to bring [the club] some trophies.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka has the right attitude towards everything and that is why he has been very successful in his short professional career.
He now has quality teammates around him at Arsenal, and that should speed up winning trophies.
Hopefully, by the end of this campaign, we will add a new one to our cabinet.
But he doesn’t have to put himself under too much pressure to deliver now that he has help from other quality players.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Our very own Harry Kane in the making.
As much as it pains me Harry Kane does not the credit he deserves, he’s carried Spurs since Bale left. Son came good but that was not instant at all. He’ll break England/Premier League records. Just is.
Spurs had their 100+ mil signing for free. We have ours in Saka. He won’t score goals to that extent but he will terrorise defences for years. He’ll score goals too. Our very own 100 mil+ signing that is ours for free. Kane is 29, Saka is 20 do the math we have a lot longer with Saka. Very lucky and that does not include the rest of our academy. Good times.
does not get* the credit
Hopefully signs that new deal and we can achieve greatness because of him together.
Top4 this year & Europa League win should be the target and 2 good Cup runs.
Had hoped he’d/club would announce before the season started, not concerned yet. Just looking forward. Agree with the goals Top 4, Europa win. Europa is a cup so cups do as cups do. City have been the best team in Europe for at least 4 years and have no CL such is the nature of cups.