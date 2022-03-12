‘That’s not Martin’ – Arsenal duo disagree with FIFA skill rating of teammates

Aaron Ramsdale and Rob Holding discussed his teammates latest FIFA ratings this week, and the Arsenal pair agreed that Nicolas Pepe should be the only five star skill rating in the squad, not Martin Odegaard.

It is true that our club has just one player rated with a five-star skill rating currently, with Martin Odegaard the holder of that prestigious statistic. His neat backheel in the build up to his latest goal against Watford definitely credits that decision, but defensive pair Ramsdale and Holding claim that there is a player more deserving of the rating.

Nicolas Pepe is claimed to have a skillset likened to Ronaldinho, a massive comparison given his amazing talents, but the pair had no hesitation in agreeing that the Ivory Coast international was the clear choice.

When the duo were asked who Arsenal’s only five-star player must be, Ramsdale quickly interrupted with: “Pepe”, with Rob just behind him backing up his statement, adding: “Pepe, surely”.

Both pulled faces when informed that Pepe was just rated at 4*, and when informed that it was the Norway captain who was in fact their most skilful player, Ramsdale shook his head and said “nope”.

Holding made it clear that “Skills is Pepe”, and Ramsdale added “Skills means Ronaldinho flicks and tricks… that’s not Martin”.

Skills can of course mean a variation of different things, not just a neat dribble to distract the defender, and Odegaard has definitely begun showing just how skilful he can be in recent weeks with his confidence beginning to shine through.

Should Pepe be getting more game time given his advanced skillset? Do you think his team-mates believed he should play more?

Patrick