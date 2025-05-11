“That’s not the same” Carragher discusses Saliba’s performance against Liverpool

Arsenal were forced to dig deep to secure a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, but their defensive frailties in the first half were once again exposed. William Saliba, usually one of the team’s most dependable performers, was among the most unconvincing players in the opening stages of the game.

The Gunners found themselves two goals down before half-time, and while their second-half comeback was commendable, much of the damage had already been done. Saliba, who has been praised for his calmness and composure throughout the season, appeared shaky without his regular partner Gabriel Magalhaes beside him.

Saliba Feels the Absence of Gabriel

The absence of Gabriel due to injury has left a noticeable gap in Arsenal’s backline, and Saliba’s dip in form has become more apparent in recent matches. Although both defenders are highly regarded, Gabriel’s leadership and organisational presence have often brought the best out of Saliba.

Jakub Kiwior, who stepped into the defensive line, was arguably the standout performer at the back for Arsenal on the day. Despite this, the team as a whole struggled to cope with Liverpool’s attacking intensity early on, conceding two goals that could have been avoided with more disciplined defending.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher weighed in on Saliba’s form following the match, commenting:

“As a partnership, Saliba and Gabriel are among the best in the Premier League. I think Saliba is the better player, but Gabriel is the better leader and Saliba needs to bring that to his game to get to the levels of Virgil van Dijk. I think since Gabriel has come out of the team, that’s not the same Saliba – the amount of mistakes I’ve seen. He makes a big mistake in every game I’ve seen.”

A Wake-Up Call for Arsenal’s Defence

Saliba remains an essential part of Arsenal’s long-term project, but it’s clear he thrives alongside Gabriel. As Arsenal aim to finish the season strongly, restoring that partnership will be vital to maintaining defensive stability.

