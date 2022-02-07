“That’s our plan.” Arsenal blow as German club intends to keep attacking midfielder next season

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer.

The Sun claims the Gunners have an interest in his signature as he continues to shine at the German side.

Arsenal will look to bolster their attack at the end of this season with more offensive players expected to leave the Emirates.

Nkunku has shown his pedigree in Germany and Europe and he could easily transform the Gunners’ game if he makes the move to the Emirates.

The 24-year-old will also be targeted by other clubs on the continent, but Leipzig’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed that their goal is to keep hold of him.

He tells Sky Germany: “He [Nkunku] will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player.

“In football nothing is ever certain, but that’s our plan.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nkunku has a remarkable 10 goals and 9 assists from 21 league matches this season, even though he is not a striker.

These numbers are impressive and would do Arsenal a lot of good if any of our players had similar numbers.

We would likely sign a striker in the summer, but adding a creative player who can also score like Nkunku will be very important.

Although his current employers want to keep him, they might still accept an offer from us if it makes sense, and the player asks to leave.