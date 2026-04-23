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“That’s the Arsenal mentality” Pep Guardiola praises Arsenal star

Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)

Declan Rice was caught on camera delivering a defiant message to Martin Odegaard after Arsenal’s defeat at the weekend, insisting that the Premier League title race is not over. His reaction came only moments after Manchester City had beaten Arsenal.

Arsenal remain among the strongest sides in European football and are still firmly involved in the race for the title. However, they have slipped to second place (on goals scored) after Manchester City defeated Burnley last night, increasing the pressure in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Rice’s Message Reflects Arsenal Belief

The City result marks the first time in more than 200 days that Arsenal have not occupied top spot in the league table. The coming fixtures will now test whether they can respond positively and sustain their challenge.

City appear to have found their best form at exactly the right moment, while Arsenal have endured a difficult spell when they needed consistency most. The Gunners will aim to keep winning and hope their rivals drop valuable points elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola was asked about Rice’s comments and responded, as reported by Give Me Sport: “I saw it [on Monday] and it shows what Declan Rice means. That’s the Arsenal mentality, we’ve faced it in the Premier League these [past] seasons and in the Carabao Cup, how competitive they are.”

He continued: “Otherwise they can’t have done the season they have done in the Premier League being there and being unbeaten in the Champions League, as you have Mikel [Arteta] but also these type of players that follow the message.”

Guardiola Praises Arsenal Resilience

Guardiola’s remarks underline the respect Manchester City has for Arsenal’s mentality and competitive edge. He made clear that teams do not remain in contention this late in the season without determination, discipline and strong leadership within the squad.

With only a handful of matches remaining, the battle for the title is finely poised. Arsenal must now respond strongly, while City know they are likely to face a determined challenger until the final day of the season.

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