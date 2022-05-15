“That’s the be all and end all of it” Pundit harsh on Arsenal after NLD loss

Noel Whelan says Arsenal has no excuse for the outcome of their North London Derby game against Tottenham.
Spurs beat them 3-0 to move within one point of Mikel Arteta’s side with two games left to play.
The Gunners are facing an important few days as they need to win their next two matches to earn a top-four spot.
Before the game against Spurs, they had a four points cushion on the Lilywhites. It is now one point, and some of their fans and even Arteta questioned the officiating in the NLD.
But former Leeds United man, Whelan believes they simply didn’t turn up for that game and lost control of it.
He tells Football Insider: “When he reflects on it, looks back on the game, looks at the challenges and how Holding lost his composure, he’ll see how they they lost control of the game.
“Tottenham smelled blood. Arsenal just didn’t handle the London Derby and the emotions of it very well. That’s the be all and end all of it. Tottenham were just the better side, the more clinical side and the cuter side on the night.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
If there was a game that we needed to keep our composure the most, it was that sort of NLD.
Tottenham came into the game under pressure, but we allowed them to unsettle us and they eventually got the win.
We need to get back to winning ways and we must win our next two games.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Actually we have two excuses – they’re called Holding and Cedric! I’m still fuming with those two!!!!
Who the f** k is the No mark Noel whelan? Sure it helps if the refs in your pocket & you’re down to 10 men for two thirds of the match hey?
That the ref gave a penalty isnt surprising.
Csmpbell had said the pl wants Spurs to be 4th
Some refs are hostile to Arsenal and will go all out to undermine the gunners though it wi ll be hard to prove.
If Arsenal play to their strength they will win the last 2 gamez.
F**k spurs f**k the premier league beat Newcastle and Everton and we can just laugh at them all. Do it our way it’s in our own hands starting tomorrow
Who is carlos alcaraz? The latest young superstar from argentina arsenal will have to beat spuds to his signature.
Excuses, excuses…I see some fans are still dwelling in a separate reality. Whelan is spot on…IJS
👍NY
The NLD is done; it’s over. Our biggest concern for the next two games should be the state of our defense, or more accurately, make-shift defense… caused by the loss of Gabriel and Holding. Playing out from the back is a critical part of how we play.