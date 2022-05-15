“That’s the be all and end all of it” Pundit harsh on Arsenal after NLD loss

Noel Whelan says Arsenal has no excuse for the outcome of their North London Derby game against Tottenham.

Spurs beat them 3-0 to move within one point of Mikel Arteta’s side with two games left to play.

The Gunners are facing an important few days as they need to win their next two matches to earn a top-four spot.

Before the game against Spurs, they had a four points cushion on the Lilywhites. It is now one point, and some of their fans and even Arteta questioned the officiating in the NLD.

But former Leeds United man, Whelan believes they simply didn’t turn up for that game and lost control of it.

He tells Football Insider: “When he reflects on it, looks back on the game, looks at the challenges and how Holding lost his composure, he’ll see how they they lost control of the game.

“Tottenham smelled blood. Arsenal just didn’t handle the London Derby and the emotions of it very well. That’s the be all and end all of it. Tottenham were just the better side, the more clinical side and the cuter side on the night.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If there was a game that we needed to keep our composure the most, it was that sort of NLD.

Tottenham came into the game under pressure, but we allowed them to unsettle us and they eventually got the win.

We need to get back to winning ways and we must win our next two games.