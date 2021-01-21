“That’s the end of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal” Winterburn relieved to see the back of Ozil

Mesut Ozil is set to complete his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce in the next few days, and Nigel Winterburn is relieved that the German is finally out of the club.

Ozil has caused division among Arsenal’s fans since he was sidelined by Mikel Arteta.

When the club has struggled with creativity, the Spaniard has been blamed and asked to bring the German back from the wilderness.

After failing to make a competitive appearance for the club in the first half of this campaign, he is now looking to complete the season in Turkey.

Winterburn has questioned why the club is paying Ozil so much money, yet he remains unused.

He is now more than happy that the transfer saga has come to an end, and he says that other things will be discussed at Arsenal now when things go wrong.

According to Winterburn, allowing Ozil to leave the club this month is a step in the right direction as it makes no sense to have him on their books and not be able to use him.

“That’s the end of Mesut Ozil at Arsenal and now when things go wrong – and things will go wrong again – we won’t be debating whether Ozil should be in the squad, we’ll have much fresher subjects to talk about,” he said as quoted by the Islington Gazette.

“It’s the right thing. You can’t have someone around a club who’s got huge talent but is just not working for you, you have to get them out and move them on.”