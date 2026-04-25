“That’s the most important thing” Paul Merson admits Arsenal were nervous 

Paul Merson watched Arsenal struggle to beat Newcastle United in the Premier League today, and he admits he is not surprised because he senses nerves around the squad. The Gunners secured the result they required, but the performance again suggested the pressure of the title race is beginning to show.

Manchester City have reduced the gap between the two clubs in recent weeks, and momentum appears to be building with the reigning champions. Although Arsenal spent much of the season leading the table, the closing stages of the campaign are proving far more demanding.

Merson Detects Tension Around Arsenal

At this decisive point of the season, the men at the Emirates are finding it difficult to reproduce the level of form they showed earlier in the campaign. Matches that once looked manageable are now becoming tense and hard-fought contests.

Mikel Arteta continues to push his side towards victories regardless of the circumstances, but it remains uncertain whether Arsenal can maintain that approach through all of their remaining fixtures. Every match now carries enormous importance.

Arsenal also lack recent experience of winning the league title, with the club having gone more than 20 years without lifting the crown. Nevertheless, they remain in a strong position and still have an excellent opportunity to change that record this season.

Three Points Matter More Than Style

Merson shared his verdict after the match. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: “A bag of nerves. But they’ve got the result they need. That’s the most important thing.

“I said before, ‘they just have to win the next two games to put pressure on Man City before they play’. That’s one game ticked off. Another one to come.

“Saka and Odegaard work as a real good pair. Saka occupies defenders, they don’t want to bomb forward. I thought he looked sharp when he came on.”

His comments highlighted the current reality for Arsenal. While the football may not be flowing as freely as earlier in the season, the ability to grind out victories could still prove decisive in the title race.

The Gunners will know they must improve their composure and performances in the coming weeks. However, if they continue collecting points, they will remain firmly in contention for the Premier League trophy.

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