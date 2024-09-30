“That’s what he needs to do consistently.” Mikel Arteta wants more from key player

Mikel Arteta is pleased with Bukayo Saka’s contributions to Arsenal’s success, particularly his effectiveness from corner kicks, but he believes the attacker can still offer more.

Saka is a key figure for Arsenal, having played a pivotal role in several of their goals this season, much to the delight of the Gunners.

Even when he isn’t directly scoring, Saka is often involved in the build-up to many of their attacking moves.

He played a significant part in Arsenal’s offensive efforts during their recent win over Leicester City.

As Arsenal prepares to face PSG in the Champions League, Saka will be looking to continue making a strong impact on the team.

After the match against Leicester, Arteta was asked about the consistency of Saka’s corners, and he told Arsenal Media:

“That’s not an extra, that’s a game changer. When he’s there in front of goal and he puts the ball in the back of the net, that’s a game changer. That’s what he needs to do consistently at this level and the others have to do other stuff, I think we generated 17 corners today, we should have scored from others, we need every possible tool to be a threat all the time.”

Saka has been an important player, and we need the striker to continue showing great form.

His set pieces are a major source of goals for us, but he truly could make more direct contributions to the outcome of our games.

