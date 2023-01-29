“That’s where you learn” Ian Wright discusses what Sambi Lokonga needs

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has discussed Albert Sambi Lokonga’s struggles after the midfielder annoyed Martin Odegaard in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The Belgian has struggled to play this season as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey continue to stay fit and do well for the club.

Partey suffered an injury in the first half of the match against City and Lokonga came on for the Ghanaian.

Shortly after the restart, cameras caught Odegaard telling the Belgian to stay in position.

However, Wright has now defended the youngster and said what he needs is more playing time.

The Arsenal legend said via The Sun:

“With someone like Sambi, he needs minutes, he needs to be playing, he needs to be able to understand and be more wary of where he is and what he needs to do and where he needs to be dropping in.

“You’ve got to kind of sense that danger and that’s why he needs the minutes in games of this quality, because that’s where you learn.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has not played enough minutes for Arsenal this term, which will affect his form.

The fewer games a player partakes in, the fewer his chances of developing well and becoming a top player in the group.

At 23, the Belgian still has time to reach his full potential, but if he does not play, it will be hard for him to develop.

